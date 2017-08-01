Caribou Public Works Director Dave Ouellette, left, guides traffic away from the Access Highway to the Richards Road following a fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon. (Christopher Bouchard|Aroostook Republican & News)

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Caribou accident

Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in an accident on Route 89 here Tuesday, Aug. 1, as Leonard Curtis, 63, of Presque Isle.

CARIBOU, Maine — Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in an accident on Route 89 here Tuesday, Aug. 1, as Leonard Curtis, 63, of Presque Isle.



The accident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. when John Cross, 70, of Limestone slowed down the 2002 ACAP school bus he was driving to turn from Route 89, also known as the Access Highway, onto the Bowles road, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan.

Curtis, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle behind the bus, was unable to stop in time, according to the release, and “lay the motorcycle down on the roadway.”

Curtis, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported by a Caribou Fire and Ambulance crew to Cary Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to Gahagan.

Cross and one passenger on the bus were not injured, the chief said. Route 89 was shut down for a few hours as emergency personnel and police responded.

Officer Craig Peterson and Sgt. Paul Vincent are investigating the accident, according to Gahagan.

Caribou PD were assisted at the scene by members of the Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, and Caribou Fire and Ambulance.

