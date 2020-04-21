joshua lewis Joshua Lewis of Houlton discusses his volunteer work with the National Student Response Network over the video conferencing app Zoom. (Alexander MacDougall | Houlton Pioneer Times)

Medical students returning to Maine offer help in times of COVID-19 crisis

When Joshua Lewis was choosing a medical school, he found an unlikely match in St. George University, on the Caribbean island of Grenada. The school had offered him a scholarship, and there he could still receive an American-style education while enjoying the tropical climate and pristine beaches.

